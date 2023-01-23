🛠️UPDATE 1.1.1.6 (01/23/2023) - Engine Upgrade!

Hi @everyone ! We finally have our engine upgrade patch ready. This has been a big push to make sure all the inputs of the game are working well with the new version. With this update, we finally have a lot of accessibility and quality-of-life features that were difficult to do before.

Here are the updates for this new version:

🌱-Engine Upgrade - New Input System

🌱-Key Rebinds in the Setting Panel

🌱-Setting - Invert mouse Y

🌱-Settings - Hold Shift to Sprint

🌱-Settings - Default Rotation 90 degrees

🌱-Settings - Flip action bar Scrolling

🌱- Blueprints cannot be placed without having all ingredients

🌱- Settings - allow for old blueprint placement system

🐞-Travis Mission fixed for players that lost the quest line

🐞-Fixed error with missions completing prematurely

🐞-Fixed Ruby’s questline

🐞-Fixed environmental glitches in Machine Room

🐞-Added transparent Icons Missing

🐞-Fixed Grababbles Culling Distance

⚖️-Milling Bits are now faster to make

⚖️-Metal Discs require fewer Materials

⚖️-Blades require fewer Materials