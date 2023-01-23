🛠️UPDATE 1.1.1.6 (01/23/2023) - Engine Upgrade!
Hi @everyone ! We finally have our engine upgrade patch ready. This has been a big push to make sure all the inputs of the game are working well with the new version. With this update, we finally have a lot of accessibility and quality-of-life features that were difficult to do before.
Here are the updates for this new version:
🌱-Engine Upgrade - New Input System
🌱-Key Rebinds in the Setting Panel
🌱-Setting - Invert mouse Y
🌱-Settings - Hold Shift to Sprint
🌱-Settings - Default Rotation 90 degrees
🌱-Settings - Flip action bar Scrolling
🌱- Blueprints cannot be placed without having all ingredients
🌱- Settings - allow for old blueprint placement system
🐞-Travis Mission fixed for players that lost the quest line
🐞-Fixed error with missions completing prematurely
🐞-Fixed Ruby’s questline
🐞-Fixed environmental glitches in Machine Room
🐞-Added transparent Icons Missing
🐞-Fixed Grababbles Culling Distance
⚖️-Milling Bits are now faster to make
⚖️-Metal Discs require fewer Materials
⚖️-Blades require fewer Materials
Changed files in this update