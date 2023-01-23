 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

First Sexy Night 2: Second Date update for 23 January 2023

Update 1.2. - New Bonus Gallery!

Share · View all patches · Build 10381787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you complete one of the 4 endings in the game, you will unlock a brand new bonus gallery accessible from the main menu. The gallery features new and hot naked renders of the main character - Ginny.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2232781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link