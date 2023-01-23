Riftbound - Playtest Patch v1.1.3

Hello Adventurer!

If you haven't heard about the new game mode update yet, be sure to check here first:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1588340/view/3645134002755784373?l=english

This update includes further changes to the playtest build, with new systems and QoL changes. Below is the full list!

From the Devs

Feedback has been very constructive, and we have been happy with the direction of the playtest. This new update focuses on map generation, a new shop system and the hero system.

Shops & Coins



A new currency "Coins" have been added as the currency used during a run. Coins are obtained from battles, and there will be various ways to earn bonus coins. Gems are still the meta-currency, and will now be calculated at the end of your run.

The new shop system led to some new opportunities with map generation which continues to improve in each iteration. Some key changes have been made to how rewards are randomly distributed, and map paths now allow for the shop to show up in place of a battle.

Hero System

The hero system has turned out to be quite popular and is a fun way to gain more control over your battle strategy. Overall, we weren't 100% happy with the rewards given for level up, so we have added a number of more unique hero upgrades that can be chosen during level up that can even interact with each other. Combined with the hero encounter, you can have some interesting hero builds.

What's Next?

There is lots more to come - from here we will be working on opening up the Stage 3 map to the playtest and adding some of the new enemies and more new spells & upgrades. The playtest build will continue to be updated so you get to try everything out and provide feedback.

There are also some more QoL, and UI changes we plan to make around keybinds (and providing some extra information about battles).

For now, enjoy the patch notes below!

Patch v1.1.3

General

Upgrade Cards now show a tag to indicate when they are “Stackable” and when they are “Hero Upgrades”

Upgrade Cards now show status effect details

You can now hold CTRL when hovering a spell to instantly show the tooltip (even if you have tooltips disabled in options).

Summoner's Path Game Mode

Please Note: Due to significant changes in save data, any active Summoner's Path runs have been abandoned. Meta progression has not been cleared at this time.

New in-run resource coins have been added, this is a new reward type from battles for use with the new shop event.

Gem rewards now only show at the end of the run as a fully tally of the run.

You can now unlock higher Godlike Difficulties by completing the highest stage available in the playtest (currently Stage 2). In the full release this will require beating the whole run to Stage 4. This part of the progression will be reset later.

The Dark Offering choice in mutator events now takes coins instead of gems.

Maps are now one POI longer, but now often include a shop POI.

The starting marker on the map is no longer shown as a battle icon.

Updated the look of the map path for the paths that are no longer reachable.

Updated the loadout area, grouping heroic transformation with the hero upgrades

Battle type and danger level now show above the wave bar during a battle.

Hero Upgrade “Armor Crafter” renamed to “Sentinel”

New level-up hero upgrades “Armor Smith”, “Reactive Healing”, “Rallying Might” & “Damage Control”.

New upgrade “Pawn” added to the standard upgrade rewards.

Added new stackable status effect “Regen: Restore 5 health per stack every 5 seconds, and remove 1 stack.”

Added new stackable status effect “Block: Prevent the next damage and remove 1 stack.”

Added new stackable status effect “Strength: Prevent the next damage and remove 1 stack.”

Maximum number of positive encounters on a map changed from 3 to 2 (this excludes the shop).

Standard battle reward chance changed from 50% to 20%

Dangerous battle reward chance changed from 100% to 50%

Deadly battle double reward chance changed from 50% to 5% (still always has one)

Nightmare battle double reward chance changed from 50% to 20% (still always has one)

Boss battle now gives 3 rewards instead of 2.

Map rewards are now hidden, except for the next choice (the Scouting perk now reveals map rewards)

Battles on the map can now have mutators that apply for that battle only. This will stack with any mutators you have taken from encounters on the current run. The number and likelihood of mutators on battles is adjusted based on the Godlike difficulty chosen.

Scouting Perk Cost changed from 50/100/150 to 100/250/500, but now also gives reward information about upcoming battles.

Signature Spell perk now shows all 5 signature spells when choosing

The Inquisitive Nature perk now allows you reroll hero upgrades when leveling up.

Added new VFX to make heroes more obvious

Fixed an issue where boon of protection showed a duration of 20 instead of 10

Fixed the wave bar not being cut off correctly in widescreen mode

Fixed an issue where the loadout tooltip UI could get cut off.

