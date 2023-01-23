Meet Royal Guard, the 10th season of Battle Pass

Share · View all patches · Build 10381647 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 12:09:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Guards, to arms! The 10th season of Battle Pass, named Royal Guard, begins in War Thunder very soon!

By logging into the game and completing tasks and challenges you earn points that unlock Battle Pass levels, and each level earns you a reward! Among them — unique premium combat vehicles, decals, 3D decorations, profile icon, a loading screen and a title!

> January 25th — April 26th: Battle Pass season 10

Season awards

Every season there’s a new set of awards. See the full list in the Battle Pass tab in the hangar, or check out our wiki. Here are the key awards for season 10:

USSR, rank III, Premium

A Soviet motor boat in service with the Egyptian navy gets its rear turret and torpedoes dismantled to mount a howling multiple launch rocket system BM-21 “Grad”.

Italy, rank III, Premium

Winter modification of the venerable German piston-engined fighter aircraft without landing gear shields. The aircraft bears the personal camo of the most successful Hungarian ace pilot Dezső Szentgyörgyi and is able to carry the Flam C250 incendiary bomb.

France, rank IV, Premium

New member of the French AMX-50 tank family comes equipped with a 90mm gun, automatic loader and signature oscillating turret.

Decals

4 decals!



[table noborder=1 equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]Emblem of the Coldstream Guards[/td]

[td]Emblem of the Spanish Royal Guard[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]



[table noborder=1 equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]Emblem of the Jordan Royal Guard[/td]

[td]Emblem of the Danish Royal Guard Company[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

3D decorations

3 decorations!



[table noborder=1 equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]Guard post (ship)[/td]

[td]Crown (tank)[/td]

[td]Royal sceptre (tank)[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Profile Icon



Royal Guardsman

About the Battle Pass

> Please note that the Battle Pass is completely free to claim if you obtain two Coupon Upgrades from stages in the previous season. They can be exchanged from the purchase menu for the “Field Testing” season Battle Pass!

Battle Pass is a seasonal event during which you will earn progress points and use them to open new levels. Each opened level brings you a valuable reward, from Silver Lions and boosters to exclusive season prizes: decorations, profile icons and premium vehicles.

Open new stages and get awards at any time during the season.



You can access the “Battle Pass” window through the promo block on the right side of the hangar screen.

How to participate

Play

You get progress points every day for entering the game.

From 1 to 5 points.

Complete Battle Tasks

See Battle Task descriptions in the game and get progress points for completing them.

From 2 to 5 points.

Complete Season Challenges

Season Challenges are very similar to Battle Tasks. One Challenge is available at the season’s start. Every week you get another one or two challenges, three more can be unlocked by opening stages.

30 points.

Learn more about the Battle Pass