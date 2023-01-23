0.8.7 Beta - January 23, 2023

Fixes:

Reworked yeti AI (again).*

_Instead of using senses (hearing / sight), it now has an aggro radius; The problem with the old system was that, because the speeds involved and the fact that the map is inclined and the senses are located within a sphere, if the player suddenly* went too low of the Yeti (for example on a steep fall) it would've left the sense sphere radius, making the beast stop. The solution to this would've been to increase the sphere radius, in order to properly encompass the place where the steep fall happened, but this would have also increased his overall sense range, making it very hard to impossible to lose it; The current solution implented in this patch is not elegant at all but it gives better results; I dont expect it to be permanent at all, but for now it works well enough. (_