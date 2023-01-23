 Skip to content

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 23 January 2023

Changelog 2023-01-23

  • Prevent possible movement issue with stairs in the same grid position in destination and source gridlevels.
  • Make keyboard movement use replay-friendly events rather than unstored moves.
  • Move click/selection inversion to intermediary events so that replays don't break if playes with a different inversion setting.
  • Make sure game doesn't receive input when not focused, some OS settings might cause problems.

