- Prevent possible movement issue with stairs in the same grid position in destination and source gridlevels.
- Make keyboard movement use replay-friendly events rather than unstored moves.
- Move click/selection inversion to intermediary events so that replays don't break if playes with a different inversion setting.
- Make sure game doesn't receive input when not focused, some OS settings might cause problems.
Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 23 January 2023
Changelog 2023-01-23
