Pure Rock Crawling update for 23 January 2023

CUSTOMIZATION UPDATE vol.3

23 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi ! I hope you are all doing well ! More customization available in the game ! Now with more items for the Medium Rock vehicle !

Moving right along my goal of filling empty customization spots in Pure Rock Crawling this update is also about new items for the trucks. Today for the Medium Rock vehicle :) I hope you like the pace of the last few updates :)

Hope you will create some good looking trucks !

Next update will focus on the two buggy style vehicles. Stay tuned !

Cheers and take care !

