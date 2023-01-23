Sometimes it happens that the Upgrade Station view freezes (damned old machines from the 70's!).
This one is hard to track down, but the latest update could have fixed that.
Otherwise, if it happens again, please let me know!
Thank you!
EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 23 January 2023
Possible fix for the Upgrade Station
Changed files in this update