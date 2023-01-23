 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 23 January 2023

Possible fix for the Upgrade Station

Share · View all patches · Build 10381492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sometimes it happens that the Upgrade Station view freezes (damned old machines from the 70's!).
This one is hard to track down, but the latest update could have fixed that.
Otherwise, if it happens again, please let me know!
Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2224851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link