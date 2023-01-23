 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ghost Exorcism INC. update for 23 January 2023

[Beta] Bug fixes - 01/23/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10381417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Exorcists !

Here is a patchnote that fixes issues that appeared on the "public-test" (beta) branch :

  • Fixed a HUD icon problem which caused some players to experience FPS drops if they had the HUD icons enabled. (a minor memory leak).
  • We have corrected the "Unlockables/Progression" section of the Encyclopedia. A few things were not showing the correct required levels to unlock.
  • We have found and fixed a graphical error, which sometimes caused the ceiling lights in the Hub to flicker when the player moved.
  • We have fixed a problem which prevented players from respawning correctly, if they managed to fall out (or force themselves out) of bounds. Looking at you, Joshua >.>
  • We have corrected a wall which had no collider on Kindergarten.

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.

  • The Ghost Exorcism Inc. team

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 10381417
Ghost Hunters Corp Content Depot 1618541
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link