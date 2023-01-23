[Beta] Bug fixes - 01/23/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10381417 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 10:46:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Exorcists !

Here is a patchnote that fixes issues that appeared on the "public-test" (beta) branch :

Fixed a HUD icon problem which caused some players to experience FPS drops if they had the HUD icons enabled. (a minor memory leak).

We have corrected the "Unlockables/Progression" section of the Encyclopedia. A few things were not showing the correct required levels to unlock.

We have found and fixed a graphical error, which sometimes caused the ceiling lights in the Hub to flicker when the player moved.

We have fixed a problem which prevented players from respawning correctly, if they managed to fall out (or force themselves out) of bounds. Looking at you, Joshua >.>

We have corrected a wall which had no collider on Kindergarten.

Made a correction to the English translation of the game. Just a typo!

You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.