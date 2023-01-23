 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shinonome update for 23 January 2023

High difficulty tower [Shirou] appeared!

Share · View all patches · Build 10381363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The four high-difficulty towers "Shirou" have been added.
Select "HARAE" and then select the tag shown below.

[CAUTION] The three towers can be visited from the beginning of the tour, but due to their high level of difficulty, those who are not confident should refrain from visiting them.

Each tower has a "netsuke" hidden inside.
If you escape with the netsuke, you can take it back with you.

Note: The netsuke itself has no special abilities.
You can see the netsuke you have collected in the "Netsuke" section of the "Achievements" page.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10381363
Depot 1977911
Depot 1977912
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link