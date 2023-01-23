High difficulty tower [Shirou] appeared!

The four high-difficulty towers "Shirou" have been added.

Select "HARAE" and then select the tag shown below.



[CAUTION] The three towers can be visited from the beginning of the tour, but due to their high level of difficulty, those who are not confident should refrain from visiting them.

Each tower has a "netsuke" hidden inside.

If you escape with the netsuke, you can take it back with you.



Note: The netsuke itself has no special abilities.

You can see the netsuke you have collected in the "Netsuke" section of the "Achievements" page.