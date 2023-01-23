- Fixed a bug when sometimes the player gets a negative buff with already one exist on self, debuff UI was not refreshing correctly.
- Creatures now get back to their positions if the player is somewhere unreachable.
- Fixed a bug where steel hilt and pointy pick attributes were showing as a 10 points attribute and wasn't giving any benefit past 5 points. They were supposed to be 5 level attributes. They can be leveled to 5 points now.
Lodventure update for 23 January 2023
Patch Notes v0.2.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
