Lodventure update for 23 January 2023

Patch Notes v0.2.0.2

23 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug when sometimes the player gets a negative buff with already one exist on self, debuff UI was not refreshing correctly.
  • Creatures now get back to their positions if the player is somewhere unreachable.
  • Fixed a bug where steel hilt and pointy pick attributes were showing as a 10 points attribute and wasn't giving any benefit past 5 points. They were supposed to be 5 level attributes. They can be leveled to 5 points now.

