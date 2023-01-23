Share · View all patches · Build 10381182 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 10:26:10 UTC by Wendy

☯️ SCORE ATTACK ☯️

This is the closest we'll get to an Endless Mode ♾

Every hit counts to your score 📈

Each slip-up takes away from it 🔻

The further you go, the faster you play ⏩

New playlists select the best levels from each of the legacy playlists. You can filter between the different types in the world selection screen by hitting the small ☯ icon.

Fixed a rating system bug that shows more than 5 stars under some levels in the main menu.

We've got a new major update in the pipeline. Considering a slight makeover/facelift for the whole game ✨ Maybe a new game mode? That's a maybe. Stay tuned 💞

Happy Lunar New Year! 🧧

Infinite Bliss 🙏