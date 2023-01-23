2023 Year 1 Month 23 Day

First, new content
- Instructor Xiaohei added two new skills
[Flying tire]
Damage is 300%
Pursuit range one 3600CM
Whirling chop
Damage is 300%
Pursuit range one 3600CM
Ii. Adjustment
- Improved the weapon attributes of Instructor Yi Xiaohei
[Sword of Judgment]
[Attack speed 1.0] one [2.0]
[Critical hit Chance 35%] one [50%]
Three, the author's message
The previous BOSS was very flexible, but the damage and hit chances were a little poor, so
In this update, I've added two new abilities to the BOSS, "Flying Tires" and "Roundabout Chopping". Maybe that will fill in the gaps?
Of course, Trailblazer S is about to enter phase two, but before that, I think it's important to strengthen the player character, so
Left, left, three grams of oil did not spill ~
Changed files in this update