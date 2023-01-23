 Skip to content

开路先锋S:Open Road First Front S update for 23 January 2023

2023 Year 1 Month 23 Day

23 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First, new content

  1. Instructor Xiaohei added two new skills

[Flying tire]

Damage is 300%

Pursuit range one 3600CM

Whirling chop

Damage is 300%

Pursuit range one 3600CM

Ii. Adjustment

  1. Improved the weapon attributes of Instructor Yi Xiaohei

[Sword of Judgment]

[Attack speed 1.0] one [2.0]

[Critical hit Chance 35%] one [50%]

Three, the author's message

The previous BOSS was very flexible, but the damage and hit chances were a little poor, so

In this update, I've added two new abilities to the BOSS, "Flying Tires" and "Roundabout Chopping". Maybe that will fill in the gaps?

Of course, Trailblazer S is about to enter phase two, but before that, I think it's important to strengthen the player character, so

Left, left, three grams of oil did not spill ~

Changed files in this update

Depot 2054671
  • Loading history…
