Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 23 January 2023

Fixed black screen at the end of the game

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where the story wouldn't properly progress at the end of a match leading to a black screen.

Also fixed some sneaky crashes, added background particles, and some general balance improvements.

