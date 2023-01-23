Get the Ball Rolling Update 1 Patch Notes:

-Controller support has been added! Implemented Rewired (by Guavaman Studios) to support as many controllers on PC as possible. Menus are completely functional with a controller. All buttons and axes are rebindable on the controller, keyboard and mouse of your choice!

-Split the game from 1 massive unity scene into many smaller scenes that load / unload dynamically to improve performance.

-Reworked the save, load and hot reload system to utilize the new multi scene setup.

-Reconfigured Easy Save 3 (by Moodkie) setup to reference only necessary game objects instead of all game objects.

-The above optimizations have improved load speeds. Game initialization takes a fraction of the time it used to (~2s vs 40s).

-Improved Puzzle 1 visuals. Added moving platforms to puzzle 1.

-Many bugfixes along the way.

It took a lot of work under the hood to get to this point, but it was worth it. The editor now runs like a dream, builds are building faster than ever and running super crispy! Work has already begun on Patch 2 and I can't wait to show you the results!