 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sidestep Legends update for 23 January 2023

Update 0.5.2 smarter boss

Share · View all patches · Build 10380864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Time for a new update! This one is mainly about improvements in the boss encounter and some balance changes.

Features/Improvements

  • New boss chase behaviour, it will now find its way to all areas you can hide in
  • Some modifications to The Forge map
  • Made the fire fork flames stay stationary for a short duration after the spawn

Balance changes

  • Reduced the boss health from 3000 to 2000
  • Boss will now sometimes chase clones if active
  • Hooks and Root projectiles are no longer cast during boss sequence
  • Increased the miss distance of hostile abilites when stealthed
  • Increased the attack range of minions from 1.0 to 1.5
  • Reduced the number of hostile abilities spawning at the same time during the first 15 seconds of a wave
  • Increased the minimum distance from the player for hostile abilites to spawn
  • Increased Thor's basic attack damage from 36 to 44
  • Thor now starts with 10% Crowd control reduction
  • Reduced Thor's attack range from 5.5 to 5.0
  • Increased Thor's base health regen from 1 per 5 seconds to 2 per 5 seconds
  • The Ghostly Nun now starts with 10 armor
  • Increased The Ghostly Nun's attack range from 5.5 for 6.5
  • Increased Hrungnir's attack range from 5.5 for 6.0

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug causing the aiming of abilities to not be as responsive as it should be when using a controller

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link