Update 0.5.2 smarter boss

Time for a new update! This one is mainly about improvements in the boss encounter and some balance changes.
Features/Improvements
- New boss chase behaviour, it will now find its way to all areas you can hide in
- Some modifications to The Forge map
- Made the fire fork flames stay stationary for a short duration after the spawn
Balance changes
- Reduced the boss health from 3000 to 2000
- Boss will now sometimes chase clones if active
- Hooks and Root projectiles are no longer cast during boss sequence
- Increased the miss distance of hostile abilites when stealthed
- Increased the attack range of minions from 1.0 to 1.5
- Reduced the number of hostile abilities spawning at the same time during the first 15 seconds of a wave
- Increased the minimum distance from the player for hostile abilites to spawn
- Increased Thor's basic attack damage from 36 to 44
- Thor now starts with 10% Crowd control reduction
- Reduced Thor's attack range from 5.5 to 5.0
- Increased Thor's base health regen from 1 per 5 seconds to 2 per 5 seconds
- The Ghostly Nun now starts with 10 armor
- Increased The Ghostly Nun's attack range from 5.5 for 6.5
- Increased Hrungnir's attack range from 5.5 for 6.0
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug causing the aiming of abilities to not be as responsive as it should be when using a controller
Changed files in this update