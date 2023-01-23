 Skip to content

Osminog Adventure - The Lost Island update for 23 January 2023

Patch 1.09

Patch 1.09

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there!

Time for another round of fixes :)

  • Fixed the Neutral Ending Sequence (again)
  • Fixed Aurelius not being able to send out for ressources (again :D)
  • Fixed Graphical inconsistensies
  • Fixed some wonky stuff for the True Ending.

