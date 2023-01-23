-Added additional languages support and a fix for a Ferry bug.

v0.5.76

-Expanded supported language translations to now include English, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, Chinese, Portuguese

-Fixed an issue where if the Ferry went through a piece of collision, the player movement would be blocked until the ferry reached its destination.

-Updated time of day logic so it doesn't progress while loading screens are open

-Improved Loading/Saving activity indicator logic so it is less likely to turn off while activity is still running but a different task ended and turned it off

-Improved water displacement features to be more consistent across different fps