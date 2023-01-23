 Skip to content

GRAND CROSS: ReNOVATION update for 23 January 2023

[Patch note] Ver. 1.20f "KAMUI"

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Ver.1.10a → Ver.1.20f

Collaboration ship "KAMUI" is now available!

A new ship from the vertical scrolling STG masterpiece "KAMUI" has been added with its BGM.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/283820/

In addition,

Graze Counter GM,

which features its ship "Kirisame Blade" in this game, has been released!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1486440/

Graze Counter GM features the "Nexalts" from this title.
Both of these collaborated ships will be opened under certain conditions, so please try them out!

Other fixes in this version:

  • Added text strings in the name entry
  • Added name re entory. Press and hold the R stick at the main menu to go to the re-entry screen
  • Added high scorer accolades page
  • Added loading image
  • Fixed a display bug in the total score
  • Adjusted the sprite size of some bullets
  • Adjusted DEF values of some enemy characters downward
  • Fixed some enemy character explosions
  • Changed "ZANGEKILL" effect.

Changed files in this update

