[Patch note] Ver. 1.20f "KAMUI"

Collaboration ship "KAMUI" is now available!
A new ship from the vertical scrolling STG masterpiece "KAMUI" has been added with its BGM.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/283820/
In addition,
Graze Counter GM,
which features its ship "Kirisame Blade" in this game, has been released!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1486440/
Graze Counter GM features the "Nexalts" from this title.
Both of these collaborated ships will be opened under certain conditions, so please try them out!
Other fixes in this version:
- Added text strings in the name entry
- Added name re entory. Press and hold the R stick at the main menu to go to the re-entry screen
- Added high scorer accolades page
- Added loading image
- Fixed a display bug in the total score
- Adjusted the sprite size of some bullets
- Adjusted DEF values of some enemy characters downward
- Fixed some enemy character explosions
- Changed "ZANGEKILL" effect.
Changed files in this update