[Patch note] Ver. 1.20f "KAMUI"

Share · View all patches · Build 10380586 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 09:32:11 UTC by Wendy



Ver.1.10a → Ver.1.20f

Collaboration ship "KAMUI" is now available!

A new ship from the vertical scrolling STG masterpiece "KAMUI" has been added with its BGM.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/283820/

In addition,

Graze Counter GM,

which features its ship "Kirisame Blade" in this game, has been released!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1486440/

Graze Counter GM features the "Nexalts" from this title.

Both of these collaborated ships will be opened under certain conditions, so please try them out!

Other fixes in this version: