 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nevergrind Online update for 23 January 2023

Added Rogue's exceptional Sidey set items

Share · View all patches · Build 10380506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

350: Early Access 0.15.10 - January 23, 2022 1:55 AM EST
• Added Rogue's exceptional Sidey set items.
• Enhanced Phase Blade is no longer a valid enchanter property. It no longer shows in the tooltip either since it didn't actually do anything.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link