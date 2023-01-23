350: Early Access 0.15.10 - January 23, 2022 1:55 AM EST
• Added Rogue's exceptional Sidey set items.
• Enhanced Phase Blade is no longer a valid enchanter property. It no longer shows in the tooltip either since it didn't actually do anything.
Nevergrind Online update for 23 January 2023
