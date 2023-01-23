- Major events:
- Added Chinese New Year theme! The initial camp and all MaruBar heroes will be very festive. Turn it on in the start menu.
- Other tweaks
- Adjusted the shape of the multi-personality panel to support 16:10 resolution
- Enhanced Chrysalis
- Added archive backup function. If the archive is corrupted, you can restore to the last used, uncorrupted archive.
- Added playtime to the archive card
- Improved the content displayed on the card of the elixir room
- The function of auto-sitting of the personality of the person with a heart supports "off/on".
- Every time you open the "Fire/Personality/Weapons/Telescope" panel, you will try to activate the corresponding achievement. (Avoid using nest mode to miss achievements)
- Slightly enhanced Light as a feather and Heavy as a mountain.
- Added a sound effect for Awkward Man Born Hate.
- Adjusted the one-way platform of the initial camp center building to make it more convenient to step on the lantern.
- Enhanced the "aerodynamics" of the axe and increased the upper limit of enlargement.
- Added a timing function to the "Swim Hard".
- Adjusted the mode of "Heat".
- Added an option in the settings to shorten the appearance time of bosses.
- Added one general achievement and one hidden achievement.
- Slightly enhanced the long worm boss and the anemone boss.
- Strengthened the bow, general attack damage, the number of stunt arrows.
- Strengthened cannon, initial explosion range.
- Fix bugs:
- Fix BUG: In window mode, the cursor sometimes runs out.
- Fix BUG: White match and One more life will cover white shield.
- Fix BUG: Strange encounters are not affected by making a hard swim.
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
Changed files in this update