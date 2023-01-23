 Skip to content

Bing in Wonderland update for 23 January 2023

1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10380425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- Major events:

  • Added Chinese New Year theme! The initial camp and all MaruBar heroes will be very festive. Turn it on in the start menu.

- Other tweaks

  • Adjusted the shape of the multi-personality panel to support 16:10 resolution
  • Enhanced Chrysalis
  • Added archive backup function. If the archive is corrupted, you can restore to the last used, uncorrupted archive.
  • Added playtime to the archive card
  • Improved the content displayed on the card of the elixir room
  • The function of auto-sitting of the personality of the person with a heart supports "off/on".
  • Every time you open the "Fire/Personality/Weapons/Telescope" panel, you will try to activate the corresponding achievement. (Avoid using nest mode to miss achievements)
  • Slightly enhanced Light as a feather and Heavy as a mountain.
  • Added a sound effect for Awkward Man Born Hate.
  • Adjusted the one-way platform of the initial camp center building to make it more convenient to step on the lantern.
  • Enhanced the "aerodynamics" of the axe and increased the upper limit of enlargement.
  • Added a timing function to the "Swim Hard".
  • Adjusted the mode of "Heat".
  • Added an option in the settings to shorten the appearance time of bosses.
  • Added one general achievement and one hidden achievement.
  • Slightly enhanced the long worm boss and the anemone boss.
  • Strengthened the bow, general attack damage, the number of stunt arrows.
  • Strengthened cannon, initial explosion range.

- Fix bugs:

  • Fix BUG: In window mode, the cursor sometimes runs out.
  • Fix BUG: White match and One more life will cover white shield.
  • Fix BUG: Strange encounters are not affected by making a hard swim.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

