Fixing newb traps! DR4X Changelog #67 1/22/2023

Hey guys! Loads of useful changes this time around!

This is one of those rare dev cycles where I actually managed to get most of what i wanted done done!

Mostly in the area of UI, Balance, and removing/reworking things that confused new players.

Its late,nearly midnight, so I'm not adding screenshots.

Gameplay and UI

-Added more content to existing missions, may be worth replaying some of them specifically high ground, renovations, and mirefield there are also changes to the other missions though.

-Game now lets you scroll sign text

-Added load and cd commands to terminal

-Added expr and calc commands to terminal emulator (depending on your terminal) both also handle common mathamatical constants eg pi, phi, e etc. It can also handle basic trig ( eg sin(1)*2 ) but not nested trig eg (sin(1+1) or sin(sin1)))

-Added help and ? commands to terminal emulator

-Reworded most scenario pop ups in a more charming manner.

-Made all scenario pop ups have the proper note graphic

-Fixed minor typos in mirefield

-Made it a lot easier to navigate the noderooms

-Changed default zoom senstitivity to 20

-Changed default scroll sensitivity to 80

-Changed default attack to right click

-Changed default movement to right click

-Increased text size on unit info for readability

-Cleaned up unit info menu quite a bit

-Reworded right click to move and attack toggle in options menu to be more comprehensible

-Gave most units larger "bases" (Especially for units of most commonly used factions)

-Made a large portion of the units in the game a bit larger on tiles (Especially for units of most commonly used factions)

-Reworked 3d models for many units adding plinths, making them more chess like, larger, and other misc improvements, (many still need some work)

-Add hands to guard models

-Add proper grayscale to shader for terrain.

--This is now what is used when moving units (The places you can move wil be normal and the places you cannot will be grayed out)

-Fixed Infest With Crime newb Trap, You are no longer allowed to infest a village that you already infested with crime with crime, some players were wasting resources.

-Got the new icons for power,defense etc, into the game along with tooltips for each



Bug Fixes

-Fixed balance issue/bug where bonus damages were just lying. Most of them are +5 not +3 and they were doing +3 in the code

-Fixed oversight where stealth flag text was too stealthy

-Updated unit flag art

-Added some new entertaining dialogue to a couple of the missions

-Fix bug with resource generating popup, when game was previously loaded

-Fix bug with unit info panle having multiple panels open at same time

-Fixed bug where treasure chests, anything that can "spread" and any other free spawned units would sometimes be placed on void tiles.

-Fix hill tile "sucking in" buildings and units

-Fix snowy mountain tile "sucking in" buildings and units

-Fix spacing on resource map mode button

-Fix bug with unity window actuing weird in windowed mode

Balancing

-Made infest with crime also make locations generate 1.5X more resources in total, so its useful even when you dont think you will lose the building

-You can now infest farms with crime.

-Renovations now does way more interesting things with terrain

-Renovations Mission Starting base now more defensible. Added a couple additional starting rangers, and snowy mountains and marshes and ancient forests to appropriate parts of the map to create interesting combat,.

-Hellbears are now considered beasts because they were in a beginning mission and confused people and due to their new stat buffs, they still have their special demon flags though. I plan to add an actual "Demonic" bear in the futre. (Rangers now do their +5 to them) (Twas a lame newb trap)

-To make up for stat updates added additional ranger to high ground

-Added some secret stat updaters that should make some individual units more interesting for detail oriented players.

--Also has lore implications

-Made grindylow fish for children command cost 5 (which is about the average you get back)

-Doubled cost of grindylow lairs

IMPORTANT NEWS:

First, hey there!

I am Michael Hamm, the developer of DR4X. Thank you for reading my changelog.

I hope you like the game. And if you have any suggestions or whatever, please for the love of all that is holy, LET ME KNOW YOUR IDEAS IN THE SUGGESTIONS FORUM! I try to get most of the ones I agree with implemented and even stufff i don't agree with sometimes that people ask for just to improve the game for them specifically.

DR4X has always been..rather ambitious to put iit lightly. So you will note I recently updated the store page to reflect that i have no clue when i'll be out of Early Access. This is actually a good thing. I can just focus on making my game the overly ambitious horror/4x/puzzle/creepypasta/weird game it was always meant to be.

I wouldn't have been able to do this without so many people buying the game. You are all awsome!

Onto the actual news,

So, there are a couple things here and there I want to force myself to finish before I continue working on the new faction I hinted at on wednesday. Its important stuff i've been putting off adding for awhile now and some of it got in in this release. The game has a story if you would believe that and its been somewhat neglected. Even if the new faction will also help flesh things out in that area too.

Theres also some important gameplay improvements i really want to add that will make the whole base building part of the game better. I don't think i'll work on that til i add the new faction though.

It won't be the next undertale or whatever but its something.

Anyway! Cheers!



