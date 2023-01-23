23th January Update Information丨Fix special jam

Sorry for the bad experience, we received feedback about some players getting stuck abnormally, and we've made a wave of fixes for this feedback. We hope the follow-up can help you continue to experience the game smoothly! The following is the repair content.

1、Fix the special case of the prologue after watching TV can not continue to follow the plot of the problem

2, fix the special circumstances of the second floor of the bookstore when the characters abnormally disappeared when going up and down the stairs led to the problem of stuck

3、Fix the special case when the chase of Wang Yao appeared stuck or black screen situation

Tips: your message we have seen, but temporarily can not directly under the announcement to reply to you, will reply to you by private message, or have questions can also contact us by e-mail.

Thank you for the feedback, we express our heartfelt gratitude, the production team will persistently optimize the update to ensure that everyone's experience.