Early Access Build Update v0.5.1 - Performance Improvements!

Performance
- Set frame rate cap to 60 fps for the DirectX build (regardless of vsync setting) to eliminate redundant renders. With vsync enabled, this gives more breathing room in DirectX for specific hardware, making performance more consistent regardless of the monitor refresh rate. If you were previously experiencing performance and/or online issues on Windows, we recommend trying the DirectX build for the new patch.
- Gave the "spin-lock" technique used in the render loop for the DirectX build a micro amount of headroom for more accurate frame timing between game ticks.
- The combination of the above two changes should also improve performance online for the DirectX build, since DirectX is known to demand more performance than SDL and introducing the cap frees up valuable resources. Internal testing did not uncover these issues due to lack of the required combination of hardware to reproduce, but thanks to your reports we were able to find a hardware combination that let us pinpoint the problem area. As a basic example: before this change, having a 360hz monitor with vsync enabled in DirectX was likely to perform worse than a 60hz monitor with vsync enabled because of the unnecessary draw calls due to the lack of an fps cap (and the game may have even struggled to hit the full 360). Similarly with vsync off, we found the cap needed to be as low as possible so that machines didn't unnecessarily try to redraw beyond 60fps when there were no visual changes.
- Big thanks to everyone who helped us track these issues down! We’re hoping this will have a substantial impact for those of you who were running into issues, so please let us know whether or not these changes have a positive impact on how Fraymakers performs for you. We'll be continuing to monitor feedback and making adjustments to optimize the experience for more players.
Menus
Credits
- Credits for Gunman Clive and Crewmate added.
- Licensed Content portion alphabetized.
- Removed duplicate “I Wanna Be the Guy” credit.
