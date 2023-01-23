 Skip to content

We Might Die Playtest update for 23 January 2023

Alpha 2023.1.2 - New "Drills" Enemy and Extractor

  • New Enemy: "Drills" | The Swarm has many ways of infecting a ship, but nothing is more terrifying than the Drills. No radar can detect them and no armor can dissuade them. The only warning you have is the screeching of metal as they slam through your hull. By then, it’s too late. The Drills deliver their deadly payload in a brutally efficient manner.
  • New "Extractor" and "Extractor Point" assets for the extraction mission. More to come...
  • The Helm and Assembler AI are now textured.
  • Omen texture polishing and shader optimization.
  • Added support for a new "Dissolve" VFX for the Omen.

