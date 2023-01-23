- New Enemy: "Drills" | The Swarm has many ways of infecting a ship, but nothing is more terrifying than the Drills. No radar can detect them and no armor can dissuade them. The only warning you have is the screeching of metal as they slam through your hull. By then, it’s too late. The Drills deliver their deadly payload in a brutally efficient manner.
- New "Extractor" and "Extractor Point" assets for the extraction mission. More to come...
- The Helm and Assembler AI are now textured.
- Omen texture polishing and shader optimization.
- Added support for a new "Dissolve" VFX for the Omen.
We Might Die Playtest update for 23 January 2023
Alpha 2023.1.2 - New "Drills" Enemy and Extractor
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update