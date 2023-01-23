v7.19a - January 22nd, 2023

-One new power gift to find

-Reduced the AOE damage reduction from hitting multiple of Roundsaw's saw blade attacks at once

-Most saw attacks will now spark when they are nearly broken

-Critical Bubbles become more transparent if their radius is larger or there are a lot of them at once

-The Alter Your Fate event will now always require the first gift sacrifice to be a 3-star if you have received 2 or more of them, but this will now ignore any starting 3-star gifts for your character

-Bug Fix: Getting Friend Spiral would not correctly raise the limits of orbital helpers found before it