 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 23 January 2023

v7.19a

Share · View all patches · Build 10380100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v7.19a - January 22nd, 2023
-One new power gift to find
-Reduced the AOE damage reduction from hitting multiple of Roundsaw's saw blade attacks at once
-Most saw attacks will now spark when they are nearly broken
-Critical Bubbles become more transparent if their radius is larger or there are a lot of them at once
-The Alter Your Fate event will now always require the first gift sacrifice to be a 3-star if you have received 2 or more of them, but this will now ignore any starting 3-star gifts for your character
-Bug Fix: Getting Friend Spiral would not correctly raise the limits of orbital helpers found before it

Changed files in this update

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart Content Depot 790061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link