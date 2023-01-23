Changed the bow aiming line to change colors when it has a target locked on, it goes from blue to red to show that it will hit. Also added a more pronounced highlight around the target that it is locked on to. Some graphical changes throughout the game, and performance improvements
Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 23 January 2023
More bow highlight additions, graphical changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
