Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 23 January 2023

More bow highlight additions, graphical changes

Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 23 January 2023 · Build 10380026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the bow aiming line to change colors when it has a target locked on, it goes from blue to red to show that it will hit. Also added a more pronounced highlight around the target that it is locked on to. Some graphical changes throughout the game, and performance improvements

