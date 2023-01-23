-Completely overhauled the graphics for Level 0
-Fixed a glitch where you could look through walls if you stood close enough to them
-Balanced Bacteria to stop from detecting players further out than necessary
-Fixed a bug where if you encountered an entity and it your sanity went down, you would go negative on sanity.
-Fixed a bug where when falling to the town from level 0 you could get stuck halfway down
Backrooms Mainframe update for 23 January 2023
Level 0 and balancing
-Completely overhauled the graphics for Level 0
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update