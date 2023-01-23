 Skip to content

Phase Ninja update for 23 January 2023

Patch 2.1

Patch 2.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is to further address the issue in which the blade randomly stops swinging when you are slashing enemies you can now press L key instead if the spacebar does not work with you. The update also fixes some minor issues related to the UI.

