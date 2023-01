New Minigame

Arc Man! Keep your character in the circle to win. The total number of minigames is now up to 33. One step closer to the dream of ONE HUNDRED MINIGAMES!

Making of Tweets

https://twitter.com/aidanwaitecomma/status/1616822787452043272?s=20&t=eGONS_IvumdIa3biw9dWnw