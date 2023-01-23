Version 0.7.55STM Balance/Fix Patch!

Hello Everyone, Version 0.7.55STM is live and with comes a lot of balance changes and some fixes!
--Weapons--
Added - Sprint To Fire time. If the player is sprinting when they attempt to shoot, they will be stalled and have to wait until the weapon is pointing forward.
Fixed - First Shot Advantage taking priority over Movement Error.
Fixed - Guns sometimes not buying but taking money.
Fixed - Homing Rocket TPM using wrong model.
(Higher movement error means worse accuracy while moving)
Changed - AR movement error to 2.75 was 2.5.
Changed - m16 movement error 3.25 was 3.6.
Changed - HAR movement error to 2.75 was 2.5.
Changed - UMP movement error to 2 was 1.5.
Changed - Mp5 movement error to 1.85 was 1.3.
Changed - G18 movement error to 1.2 was 1.3.
Changed - Dragon movement error to 4 was 3.
Changed - Hunter movement error to 5 was 4.
Changed - M82 movement error to 7.5 was 8.
Changed - PMM movement error to 1.2 was 1.1.
Changed - Spas movement error to 1.45 was 1.35.
Changed - badger movement error to 2.75 was 2.25.
Changed - G3 movement error to 3.5 was 3.
Changed - Deagle movement error to 3 was 1.5.
Changed - Deagle base damage to 70 was 63.
Changed - Deagle Damage Fall Off to 0.3 was 0.375,
(ADS Time in Seconds)
Changed - Hunter ADS Time to 0.13 was 0.16.
Changed - M82 ADS Time to 0.175 was 0.25.
Changed - Dragon ADS Time to 0.12 was 0.15.
Reduced - Hunter, M82, And Dragon Scope Zoom by 25%
Reduced - HAR and G3 Acog Zoom by 10%
--Player--
Added - Killfeed icon for knifing, throwing knifes, and Molotov Fire.
Added - Visual indicator when Ammo Capacity Upgrade is owned.
Fixed - IK on stab animation not working properly.
Fixed - IK on side handed grenade throw not working properly.
Fixed - Flashlight not appearing on TPM for g3, MP5, G18, M16
Changed - Player stabbing damage to 95 was 75.
Changed - Player stabbing can now dismember entities.
Changed - Player Footstep Range to 15 was 13.
Changed - Crouch Spread Reduction to 10% was 25%.
--Gadgets--
Fixed - Mounted Turret not having interaction popup.
Fixed - Mounted Turret not working.
Fixed - Misspelling of Turret.
Changed - Throwing knife damage to 200 was 225.
Changed - Flashbang detonation delay to 1.5 was 2.
Changed - Mounted Turret Interaction collision to be easier to find.
--Gamemodes--
Added - Badger SMG to Gun Game
Fixed - Starter Pistol not resetting Enchants on death in Horde.
Fixed - Players being able to use Enchanting tables to get where they shouldn't in Horde Map.
Fixed - Nametags showing up in Gun Game.
Fixed - Enemy Visibility Diamond not appearing in Gun Game.
Fixed - Gun game using wrong Scoreboard type.
Changed - Gun game now resets reserve ammo on respawn.
Removed - Harpoon from Gun Game
--Maps--
Fixed - Cars and stairs rails in warehouse not making metal sounds.
Fixed - AI being able to get where they shouldn't in refinery.
Fixed - Some windows with paper on them not showing effects when broken.
Fixed - Road clipping into sidewalk behind loading bay on Warehouse.
Changed - Warehouse Second floor penetration power requirement 32 was 45.
Changed - Warehouse Room layout mildly.
Removed - Snow Weather Option from all maps.
--General--
Fixed - Major Lag when players spawn in at start of match and when switching zombie types.
Fixed - ATV being able to clip players it of bounds.
Fixed - Zombies not playing emerge particles on clients.
Fixed - Item Cache Open sound being heard by whole lobby.
Fixed - Some Level Emblems being repeated in level up process.
Fixed - Selected level visual not resetting when leaving match.
Fixed - Sun Rising in North West on some maps.
Fixed - Major lag every time players weapon would make any sound
Fixed - Zombies doing way to much damage.
Fixed - Caches not leaving open crate model for people who opened it.
Fixed - Stairs not having Ramps.
Changed - All Entities footstep range to 10 was 7.5.
Changed - Night to be 50% brighter.
Changed - All host density options max to be 300%.
Changed - Content creator skins are only visible to the Creator.
As always feedback is always appreciate on discord or our steam community hub.
Changed files in this update