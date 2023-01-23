Version 0.7.55STM Balance/Fix Patch!

Hello Everyone, Version 0.7.55STM is live and with comes a lot of balance changes and some fixes!

--Weapons--

Added - Sprint To Fire time. If the player is sprinting when they attempt to shoot, they will be stalled and have to wait until the weapon is pointing forward.

Fixed - First Shot Advantage taking priority over Movement Error.

Fixed - Guns sometimes not buying but taking money.

Fixed - Homing Rocket TPM using wrong model.

(Higher movement error means worse accuracy while moving)

Changed - AR movement error to 2.75 was 2.5.

Changed - m16 movement error 3.25 was 3.6.

Changed - HAR movement error to 2.75 was 2.5.

Changed - UMP movement error to 2 was 1.5.

Changed - Mp5 movement error to 1.85 was 1.3.

Changed - G18 movement error to 1.2 was 1.3.

Changed - Dragon movement error to 4 was 3.

Changed - Hunter movement error to 5 was 4.

Changed - M82 movement error to 7.5 was 8.

Changed - PMM movement error to 1.2 was 1.1.

Changed - Spas movement error to 1.45 was 1.35.

Changed - badger movement error to 2.75 was 2.25.

Changed - G3 movement error to 3.5 was 3.

Changed - Deagle movement error to 3 was 1.5.

Changed - Deagle base damage to 70 was 63.

Changed - Deagle Damage Fall Off to 0.3 was 0.375,

(ADS Time in Seconds)

Changed - Hunter ADS Time to 0.13 was 0.16.

Changed - M82 ADS Time to 0.175 was 0.25.

Changed - Dragon ADS Time to 0.12 was 0.15.

Reduced - Hunter, M82, And Dragon Scope Zoom by 25%

Reduced - HAR and G3 Acog Zoom by 10%

--Player--

Added - Killfeed icon for knifing, throwing knifes, and Molotov Fire.

Added - Visual indicator when Ammo Capacity Upgrade is owned.

Fixed - IK on stab animation not working properly.

Fixed - IK on side handed grenade throw not working properly.

Fixed - Flashlight not appearing on TPM for g3, MP5, G18, M16

Changed - Player stabbing damage to 95 was 75.

Changed - Player stabbing can now dismember entities.

Changed - Player Footstep Range to 15 was 13.

Changed - Crouch Spread Reduction to 10% was 25%.

--Gadgets--

Fixed - Mounted Turret not having interaction popup.

Fixed - Mounted Turret not working.

Fixed - Misspelling of Turret.

Changed - Throwing knife damage to 200 was 225.

Changed - Flashbang detonation delay to 1.5 was 2.

Changed - Mounted Turret Interaction collision to be easier to find.

--Gamemodes--

Added - Badger SMG to Gun Game

Fixed - Starter Pistol not resetting Enchants on death in Horde.

Fixed - Players being able to use Enchanting tables to get where they shouldn't in Horde Map.

Fixed - Nametags showing up in Gun Game.

Fixed - Enemy Visibility Diamond not appearing in Gun Game.

Fixed - Gun game using wrong Scoreboard type.

Changed - Gun game now resets reserve ammo on respawn.

Removed - Harpoon from Gun Game

--Maps--

Fixed - Cars and stairs rails in warehouse not making metal sounds.

Fixed - AI being able to get where they shouldn't in refinery.

Fixed - Some windows with paper on them not showing effects when broken.

Fixed - Road clipping into sidewalk behind loading bay on Warehouse.

Changed - Warehouse Second floor penetration power requirement 32 was 45.

Changed - Warehouse Room layout mildly.

Removed - Snow Weather Option from all maps.

--General--

Fixed - Major Lag when players spawn in at start of match and when switching zombie types.

Fixed - ATV being able to clip players it of bounds.

Fixed - Zombies not playing emerge particles on clients.

Fixed - Item Cache Open sound being heard by whole lobby.

Fixed - Some Level Emblems being repeated in level up process.

Fixed - Selected level visual not resetting when leaving match.

Fixed - Sun Rising in North West on some maps.

Fixed - Major lag every time players weapon would make any sound

Fixed - Zombies doing way to much damage.

Fixed - Caches not leaving open crate model for people who opened it.

Fixed - Stairs not having Ramps.

Changed - All Entities footstep range to 10 was 7.5.

Changed - Night to be 50% brighter.

Changed - All host density options max to be 300%.

Changed - Content creator skins are only visible to the Creator.

As always feedback is always appreciate on discord or our steam community hub.