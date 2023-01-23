- Changed the way to sell vehicles. Now E to appraise then left click to sell.
- Kit-10 will stop following when you enter a vehicle.
- Kit-10 will not start following when exiting vehicle.
- Fixed reset on vehicle lift.
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 23 January 2023
Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
