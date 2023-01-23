 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 23 January 2023

  • Changed the way to sell vehicles. Now E to appraise then left click to sell.
  • Kit-10 will stop following when you enter a vehicle.
  • Kit-10 will not start following when exiting vehicle.
  • Fixed reset on vehicle lift.

