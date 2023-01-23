-Make the drone platform disappear after takeoff.
-Make the game start in windowed mode default screen resolution for first load.
-Add button to drone controls to reset upright position when crashed on ground.
-Fix issue when multiplayer host exists game and doesn’t migrate host properly.
-Update controller diagrams for FPV Racing Drone.
-Fix issue where sometimes trees would render at far distances.
-The drone sound was too low in multiplayer, so increased it some.
Glider Sim update for 23 January 2023
Update 1.9.1_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix
