Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 23 January 2023

Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the turn would not end after butchering the bird.
  • Added a hammer to the engineer’s starting items.
  • Reduced overall amount of work required to craft.
    Wooden Spear 40 → 30
    Knife Spear 60 → 45
    Long Knife Spear 120 → 60
    Machete Spear 120 → 45
    Long Machete Spear 180 → 60
    Rag Shirt 120 → 30
    Repair Kit 50 → 30
    Advanced Repair Kit 100 → 60
    Cage Trap 180 → 90
  • Added Primitive Fire Starter to the base recipes.
  • Reduced Durability consumption of Fire Starters by half.
  • You can use scrap plastics instead of scrap metals for rat trap and bird trap materials.
  • Changed the number of stones required to craft stone axes and hammers from 5 to 3.
  • Changed the scrap metals for crafting a lockpick from 4 to 2.
  • Changed the number of tapes and glue required to craft repair kit from 1 to 2.
  • Changed the number of tapes and glue required to craft advanced repair kit from 1 to 3.
  • Changed stick’s weight from 0.6 → 0.3.
  • Changed feather’s weight from 0.1 → 0.01.

Thank you for your feedback. If you have any opinions/problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,
In-geon

Open link