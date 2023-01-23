Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed a bug where the turn would not end after butchering the bird.

Added a hammer to the engineer’s starting items.

Reduced overall amount of work required to craft.

Wooden Spear 40 → 30

Knife Spear 60 → 45

Long Knife Spear 120 → 60

Machete Spear 120 → 45

Long Machete Spear 180 → 60

Rag Shirt 120 → 30

Repair Kit 50 → 30

Advanced Repair Kit 100 → 60

Cage Trap 180 → 90

Wooden Spear 40 → 30 Knife Spear 60 → 45 Long Knife Spear 120 → 60 Machete Spear 120 → 45 Long Machete Spear 180 → 60 Rag Shirt 120 → 30 Repair Kit 50 → 30 Advanced Repair Kit 100 → 60 Cage Trap 180 → 90 Added Primitive Fire Starter to the base recipes.

Reduced Durability consumption of Fire Starters by half.

You can use scrap plastics instead of scrap metals for rat trap and bird trap materials.

Changed the number of stones required to craft stone axes and hammers from 5 to 3.

Changed the scrap metals for crafting a lockpick from 4 to 2.

Changed the number of tapes and glue required to craft repair kit from 1 to 2.

Changed the number of tapes and glue required to craft advanced repair kit from 1 to 3.

Changed stick’s weight from 0.6 → 0.3.

Changed feather’s weight from 0.1 → 0.01.

Thank you for your feedback. If you have any opinions/problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,

In-geon