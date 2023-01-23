Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

- Fixed a bug where the turn would not end after butchering the bird.
- Added a hammer to the engineer’s starting items.
- Reduced overall amount of work required to craft.
Wooden Spear 40 → 30
Knife Spear 60 → 45
Long Knife Spear 120 → 60
Machete Spear 120 → 45
Long Machete Spear 180 → 60
Rag Shirt 120 → 30
Repair Kit 50 → 30
Advanced Repair Kit 100 → 60
Cage Trap 180 → 90
- Added Primitive Fire Starter to the base recipes.
- Reduced Durability consumption of Fire Starters by half.
- You can use scrap plastics instead of scrap metals for rat trap and bird trap materials.
- Changed the number of stones required to craft stone axes and hammers from 5 to 3.
- Changed the scrap metals for crafting a lockpick from 4 to 2.
- Changed the number of tapes and glue required to craft repair kit from 1 to 2.
- Changed the number of tapes and glue required to craft advanced repair kit from 1 to 3.
- Changed stick’s weight from 0.6 → 0.3.
- Changed feather’s weight from 0.1 → 0.01.
Thank you for your feedback. If you have any opinions/problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.
Best,
In-geon
Changed depots in beta branch