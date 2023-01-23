Hi everyone,
I new patch is out with some fixes (v0.1.002):
- added wide screen support (is still in testing)
- fixed limited roof destroy & repair access points
- extended error log (shows full path + can open logfile location)
- fixed online coop relationship action bug
- fixed exit game with combined transparent mode error
- fixed build move manager not cleared which causes saving error in next games in same session
- removed unlock 'metal wall colors' from tech modern medicine (is always unlocked now)
- some smaller fixes
Cheers!
