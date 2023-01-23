 Skip to content

AColony update for 23 January 2023

v0.1.002

Share · View all patches · Build 10379438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,
I new patch is out with some fixes (v0.1.002):

  • added wide screen support (is still in testing)
  • fixed limited roof destroy & repair access points
  • extended error log (shows full path + can open logfile location)
  • fixed online coop relationship action bug
  • fixed exit game with combined transparent mode error
  • fixed build move manager not cleared which causes saving error in next games in same session
  • removed unlock 'metal wall colors' from tech modern medicine (is always unlocked now)
  • some smaller fixes

Cheers!

