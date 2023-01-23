Patch N°15 (because sometime a patch can hide another...)

Share · View all patches · Build 10379386 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Last Patch before the First promotionnal round.

Given the short time elapsed between the last 2 patch. we also put below the information of Patch N°14

Patch N°15 :

Better help integration in the game

Fix Minor Issues

Patch N°14 :

Fix last issues in Chapter menu

Fix Issue in Tutorial where player can climb outside the map.

Fix Positionnal issue in Chapter 2.3

Fix minor issue

Global minor improvement in many level

Now that Bad Dreams has been out for over a month, we would like to know your feedback by doing a survey.

What do you think is better to improve in priority on Bad Dreams?

Graphics

Performance (please indicate your setting in this case)

Enemy AI

Puzzle

Sound Design

Other...

What would you prefer to see next in Bad Dreams?

New game levels

Wave mode

Wave mode in multiplayer

Online co-op mode

Please reply in the Bad Dreams HUB : https://steamcommunity.com/app/1614780/discussions/

Thanking you in advanced for all your help!