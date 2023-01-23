Patch N°15 (because sometime a patch can hide another...)

Last Patch before the First promotionnal round.
Given the short time elapsed between the last 2 patch. we also put below the information of Patch N°14
Patch N°15 :
- Better help integration in the game
- Fix Minor Issues
Patch N°14 :
- Fix last issues in Chapter menu
- Fix Issue in Tutorial where player can climb outside the map.
- Fix Positionnal issue in Chapter 2.3
- Fix minor issue
- Global minor improvement in many level
Now that Bad Dreams has been out for over a month, we would like to know your feedback by doing a survey.
What do you think is better to improve in priority on Bad Dreams?
- Graphics
- Performance (please indicate your setting in this case)
- Enemy AI
- Puzzle
- Sound Design
- Other...
What would you prefer to see next in Bad Dreams?
- New game levels
- Wave mode
- Wave mode in multiplayer
- Online co-op mode
Please reply in the Bad Dreams HUB : https://steamcommunity.com/app/1614780/discussions/
Thanking you in advanced for all your help!
