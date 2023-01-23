Need help with testing next version! (v1.1)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks, ask for a little help here testing the next large update. It's got some really big quality of life features for the game but some of them have potential to cause some big bugs if they don't much testing before going out. I'm going to do as much as I can but as a solo dev it's pretty hard to catch all the different scenarios.

Here's the biggest features that need testing:

New save system: basically the game will try to save as much as possible instead of at the start of each system. The reason I didn't do this before was it opened up a LOT of potential loop holes and unintended behavior. I'm trying to close as many as possible but I need help to identify the scenarios. (Sending me save files in discord is extremely helpful here)

HOW TO TEST (WINDOWS ONLY): Just switch to the beta branch "Test" in the Steam interface.