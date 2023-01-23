V0.0.58 - Closed Beta Prep & Tuning

Patch Notes - v0.0.58
New Content:
- New Card: Combo - Segue
- New Card: Strong Thrust replaces Thrust V2
- New Gear: Assassination - Bullseye Calculator
- New Elite: Secret
- Wording: Improved Clarity of Scrounge cards
Achievements:
- Bug Fix: Steam Achievements won't be attempted to be recorded if Steam is not initialized
- Project: Integrated Steam Achievements 1-10
Balance Changes:
- Rebalance: Anti-Robot Area Emitter plays it's card more intelligently
- Rebalance: Buffed Energy Spike. 60% stronger now
- Rebalance: Buffed Nano-Incisors
- Rebalance: Improved Algeron Elite's combat AI
- Rebalance: Incentive Manager Planned Accident
- Rebalance: Renamed Impale V2 to Thrust and adjusted it's numbers
- Rebalance: Void Blade now gains 1 Resource per Turn
Art Improvements:
- Art: Added Art Background to Deck Builder Scene
- Art: Dark Alley 3 - Relight
- Art: Dark Alley 4 - Relight
- Art: Dark Alley 5 - Relight
- Art: Dark Alley 7 - Relight
- Art: Dark Alley 8 - Relight
- Art: Enemy Anti-Robot Area Emitter Art added to game
- Art: Improved Map Node Locations for Anti-Robot Map
- Art: Minor Relight for ZantoCorp Data Center battlefields
- Art: Relight Dark Alley Battlefield 2
- Art: Tuned Anti-Robot Map node positions
- Animation: Added Character Attack animation to Concussion
- Animation: Hypervibration Attack Anim
- Cutscene: Added Important Video Call Camera Fade transition to AR_08
- Cutscene: Tweaked Algeron Back Alley Cutscene
UI Improvements:
- SFX: Hover sound is a little quieter
- UI: Beta shows when Story Secret is discovered
- UI: Better Hero can't afford due to resources message
- UI: Blinded Persistent Visual Effect for more Clarity
- UI: Feature Toggle around Enabled Languages
- UI: Stunned and Disabled characters show a persistent electric cloud for battle clarity
Bug Fixes:
- Bug Fix: 4 Updated Cards Missing Their Data
- Bug Fix: Anti-Robot Sentiment Penultimate Battle Cutscene Line now spoken by the correct character
- Bug Fix: Anti-Robot Sentiments Final Cutscenes now advance the adventure
- Bug Fix: Battle Reward Screen Darken now correctly positioned
- Bug Fix: Cleaned up some interactions with Cards not correctly respecting Blinded
- Bug Fix: Duplicate Stage Segment IDs
- Bug Fix: Gear Database was showing some items that weren't meant to be in game
- Bug Fix: Helen DeVries battle now award victory credits
- Bug Fix: Inhibit now prevents Character from resolving Damage Over Time cards
- Bug Fix: Mince now works. Clinic Service Purchasing now correct
- Bug Fix: Nevyn Grenade Throw animation now connected again
- Bug Fix: Party Leader now carries on in-battle cutscene conversations
- Bug Fix: Run Stats now working after Anti-Robot Sentiments Adventure
- Bug Fix: Select A Card text too big on battle card picker view
- Typo: Fixed typo on Marked Rule panel
Project:
- Project: Beta Secret Objective Tracker
- Project: Compile for iOS
- Project: Created Beta Playtest Hype Countdown Banner
- Project: Update Banner for v0.0.58
- Project: Upversion to v0.0.58
Miscellaneous:
-
- Localization: Auto-Select based on System Language on first game launch
- Localization: Added support for Chinese-Traditional
- Localization: Updated Chinese Game Logo
Changed files in this update