 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Metroplex Zero update for 23 January 2023

V0.0.58 - Closed Beta Prep & Tuning

Share · View all patches · Build 10379326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - v0.0.58

New Content:

  • New Card: Combo - Segue
  • New Card: Strong Thrust replaces Thrust V2
  • New Gear: Assassination - Bullseye Calculator
  • New Elite: Secret
  • Wording: Improved Clarity of Scrounge cards

Achievements:

  • Bug Fix: Steam Achievements won't be attempted to be recorded if Steam is not initialized
  • Project: Integrated Steam Achievements 1-10

Balance Changes:

  • Rebalance: Anti-Robot Area Emitter plays it's card more intelligently
  • Rebalance: Buffed Energy Spike. 60% stronger now
  • Rebalance: Buffed Nano-Incisors
  • Rebalance: Improved Algeron Elite's combat AI
  • Rebalance: Incentive Manager Planned Accident
  • Rebalance: Renamed Impale V2 to Thrust and adjusted it's numbers
  • Rebalance: Void Blade now gains 1 Resource per Turn

Art Improvements:

  • Art: Added Art Background to Deck Builder Scene
  • Art: Dark Alley 3 - Relight
  • Art: Dark Alley 4 - Relight
  • Art: Dark Alley 5 - Relight
  • Art: Dark Alley 7 - Relight
  • Art: Dark Alley 8 - Relight
  • Art: Enemy Anti-Robot Area Emitter Art added to game
  • Art: Improved Map Node Locations for Anti-Robot Map
  • Art: Minor Relight for ZantoCorp Data Center battlefields
  • Art: Relight Dark Alley Battlefield 2
  • Art: Tuned Anti-Robot Map node positions
  • Animation: Added Character Attack animation to Concussion
  • Animation: Hypervibration Attack Anim
  • Cutscene: Added Important Video Call Camera Fade transition to AR_08
  • Cutscene: Tweaked Algeron Back Alley Cutscene

UI Improvements:

  • SFX: Hover sound is a little quieter
  • UI: Beta shows when Story Secret is discovered
  • UI: Better Hero can't afford due to resources message
  • UI: Blinded Persistent Visual Effect for more Clarity
  • UI: Feature Toggle around Enabled Languages
  • UI: Stunned and Disabled characters show a persistent electric cloud for battle clarity

Bug Fixes:

  • Bug Fix: 4 Updated Cards Missing Their Data
  • Bug Fix: Anti-Robot Sentiment Penultimate Battle Cutscene Line now spoken by the correct character
  • Bug Fix: Anti-Robot Sentiments Final Cutscenes now advance the adventure
  • Bug Fix: Battle Reward Screen Darken now correctly positioned
  • Bug Fix: Cleaned up some interactions with Cards not correctly respecting Blinded
  • Bug Fix: Duplicate Stage Segment IDs
  • Bug Fix: Gear Database was showing some items that weren't meant to be in game
  • Bug Fix: Helen DeVries battle now award victory credits
  • Bug Fix: Inhibit now prevents Character from resolving Damage Over Time cards
  • Bug Fix: Mince now works. Clinic Service Purchasing now correct
  • Bug Fix: Nevyn Grenade Throw animation now connected again
  • Bug Fix: Party Leader now carries on in-battle cutscene conversations
  • Bug Fix: Run Stats now working after Anti-Robot Sentiments Adventure
  • Bug Fix: Select A Card text too big on battle card picker view
  • Typo: Fixed typo on Marked Rule panel

Project:

  • Project: Beta Secret Objective Tracker
  • Project: Compile for iOS
  • Project: Created Beta Playtest Hype Countdown Banner
  • Project: Update Banner for v0.0.58
  • Project: Upversion to v0.0.58

Miscellaneous:

    • Localization: Auto-Select based on System Language on first game launch
  • Localization: Added support for Chinese-Traditional
  • Localization: Updated Chinese Game Logo

Changed files in this update

Depot 1412961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link