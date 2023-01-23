 Skip to content

Monsters Mess update for 23 January 2023

Adjustments made:

  • Tutorial information also next to the inventory (press R to access it);
  • To enter the portal spawned by Charon, just hit it (no need to press E anymore and portals that spawn monsters are not teleports);
  • Exit portals of the Bosses Levels are next to the part of the relic (the portal appears after the Boss is defeated);
  • Start Screen has been replaced as it is not supported on some desktops.

