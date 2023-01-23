- Tutorial information also next to the inventory (press R to access it);
- To enter the portal spawned by Charon, just hit it (no need to press E anymore and portals that spawn monsters are not teleports);
- Exit portals of the Bosses Levels are next to the part of the relic (the portal appears after the Boss is defeated);
- Start Screen has been replaced as it is not supported on some desktops.
Adjustments made:
