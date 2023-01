Share · View all patches · Build 10379138 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 00:26:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, commanders!

Today's patch - Beta 0.4.4 - cleans up typos throughout the game and fixes the following achievements:

Que Sera, Sera (Yes, it's REALLY fixed this time!)

Long Live the King

It's a simple one today. Stay tuned for content updates, GUI updates, and an Achievement guide!