Nordicandia update for 23 January 2023

Patch 1.1.11

Patch 1.1.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major

  • Added descriptions when you hover/click on a buff or debuff
  • Additional performance/fps optimizations

Minor

  • Increased radius in which world loot items can stack on eachother
  • Fixed Frozen Arrow nova that didn't spawn correctly
  • Fixed so monsters don't stack on top of eachother as much
  • Fixed Arrowstream unique bow that was reducing FPS while active
  • Fixed Mage Thunderstrike Shock mastery, which now correctly increases shock effect when you have points in the Idle mastery
  • Fixed floating damage text from minions that wasn't affected by the visibility settings

Changed files in this update

Nordicandia Content Depot 1503791
  • Loading history…
Nordicandia Content Linux Depot 1503792
  • Loading history…
