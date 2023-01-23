Patch 1.1.11

Major
- Added descriptions when you hover/click on a buff or debuff
- Additional performance/fps optimizations
Minor
- Increased radius in which world loot items can stack on eachother
- Fixed Frozen Arrow nova that didn't spawn correctly
- Fixed so monsters don't stack on top of eachother as much
- Fixed Arrowstream unique bow that was reducing FPS while active
- Fixed Mage Thunderstrike Shock mastery, which now correctly increases shock effect when you have points in the Idle mastery
- Fixed floating damage text from minions that wasn't affected by the visibility settings
Changed files in this update