Kenomaze update for 22 January 2023

- Kenomaze Woche 1 Update 🎉⭐

Kenomaze update for 22 January 2023

- Kenomaze Woche 1 Update 🎉⭐

Build 10379066

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Der Begrüßungstext wurde leicht abgeändert 🖊
  • Grammatik wurde verbessert von Surudoi! 🖊
  • Credits für MegaBaz hinzugefügt! (https://www.youtube.com/@megabaz9/videos) 📃
  • Titelmusik und Ingamemusik hinzugefügt 🎵
  • Ebene 3 wurde verbessert! ⬆
  • Ebene 7 wurde verbessert! ⬆
  • Ebene 8 hinzugefügt! 🌟
  • Ebene 9 hinzugefügt! 🌟
  • Ebene 10 hinzugefügt! 🌟
  • Ebene 11 hinzugefügt! 🌟
  • Ebene 12 hinzugefügt! 🌟
  • Ebene 13 hinzugefügt! 🌟

