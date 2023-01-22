- Der Begrüßungstext wurde leicht abgeändert 🖊
- Grammatik wurde verbessert von Surudoi! 🖊
- Credits für MegaBaz hinzugefügt! (https://www.youtube.com/@megabaz9/videos) 📃
- Titelmusik und Ingamemusik hinzugefügt 🎵
- Ebene 3 wurde verbessert! ⬆
- Ebene 7 wurde verbessert! ⬆
- Ebene 8 hinzugefügt! 🌟
- Ebene 9 hinzugefügt! 🌟
- Ebene 10 hinzugefügt! 🌟
- Ebene 11 hinzugefügt! 🌟
- Ebene 12 hinzugefügt! 🌟
- Ebene 13 hinzugefügt! 🌟
- Kenomaze Woche 1 Update 🎉⭐
