Patch notes of 1.0.5

Hello everyone!

Thank you all for your kind support and feedback! We made a lot of small patches over the last few days. We wanted to gather some of the big and known issues fixes in these patch notes.

Investments are back with a few changes and Investments are wiped to a fresh start

Police mechanic is back too with Investments, after your first login with this patch police will not harass you for 24 hours.

A few visual bugs about the associate transportation panel

Recharging of purchased decoration items when moving them

Losing money when upgrading fails on an Investment

Notification options weren't working while playing different languages than English

Text & Banner ads were occurring both users and potential users lost

BTC > Diamond exchange balanced

High tier drug prices balanced

Text & Banner ads buffed

Servers are upgraded for better performance

And much more, that we forget to write down :)

If you encounter something, let us know on the Discord channel, and we will act quickly and probably will fix it on the same day, if it's urgent.

As always, Have fun, and come join us on our Discord server! :)

https://discord.gg/4ttd9QECax