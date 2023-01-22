 Skip to content

Pillazon: MMO Drug Lord Tycoon update for 22 January 2023

Patch notes of 1.0.5

Hello everyone!

Thank you all for your kind support and feedback! We made a lot of small patches over the last few days. We wanted to gather some of the big and known issues fixes in these patch notes.

  • Investments are back with a few changes and Investments are wiped to a fresh start
  • Police mechanic is back too with Investments, after your first login with this patch police will not harass you for 24 hours.
  • A few visual bugs about the associate transportation panel
  • Recharging of purchased decoration items when moving them
  • Losing money when upgrading fails on an Investment
  • Notification options weren't working while playing different languages than English
  • Text & Banner ads were occurring both users and potential users lost
  • BTC > Diamond exchange balanced
  • High tier drug prices balanced
  • Text & Banner ads buffed
  • Servers are upgraded for better performance
  • And much more, that we forget to write down :)

If you encounter something, let us know on the Discord channel, and we will act quickly and probably will fix it on the same day, if it's urgent.

As always, Have fun, and come join us on our Discord server! :)
https://discord.gg/4ttd9QECax

