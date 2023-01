Share · View all patches · Build 10378929 · Last edited 22 January 2023 – 23:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

We have a small tweak to difficulty in this small update. Below is a list of changes you can expect to see.

Difficulty tweak ( (objects have a slight illumination to help you find them, and some enemies have been slowed down a bit.)

Warning (A warning has been added upon opening the game)

That's all for now!