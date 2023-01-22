 Skip to content

Creator's Asteroid update for 22 January 2023

Papercraft Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10378916 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Newly Added Maker Tiles:
  • Room Light - A crack in the background that lets some light and shadows into the room.
Fixes and Improvements:

Added Features and Adjustments:

  • Room background depth in Play Modes (and option to disable).
  • Paper textures and borders on sprites (and option to disable).
  • Background shadows behind sprites in Play Modes.
  • Basic controller support for Maker Mode.
  • Ability to decrement stackable Starting Items in Maker Mode.
  • Dust particles in Play Modes that indicate environmental room states and damage levels.
  • Screen shake effects when hit.
  • Effects when defeating a Boss or when defeated.
  • Jingles when collecting upgrades, reaching the goal, and other major gameplay events.
  • Audio notifications when player character health is 20% or below and damaged.
  • Animations for Penguin enemy and Spikes hazard.
  • Textures on title screen, skyboxes, and background walls.
  • Updated sound effects and music.
  • Smoothed camera transition when switching from Playtest back to Maker.

Bug Fixes:

  • Room Playtest can no longer start from a Goal Point room.
  • Pause screen can no longer be opened when a Popup is active.
  • Player character's movements no longer affect the Player's projectiles after firing.
  • Player character no longer prepares for wall-jump when flung backwards onto a wall.

