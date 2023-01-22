Papercraft Update

Newly Added Maker Tiles:
- Room Light - A crack in the background that lets some light and shadows into the room.
Fixes and Improvements:
Added Features and Adjustments:
- Room background depth in Play Modes (and option to disable).
- Paper textures and borders on sprites (and option to disable).
- Background shadows behind sprites in Play Modes.
- Basic controller support for Maker Mode.
- Ability to decrement stackable Starting Items in Maker Mode.
- Dust particles in Play Modes that indicate environmental room states and damage levels.
- Screen shake effects when hit.
- Effects when defeating a Boss or when defeated.
- Jingles when collecting upgrades, reaching the goal, and other major gameplay events.
- Audio notifications when player character health is 20% or below and damaged.
- Animations for Penguin enemy and Spikes hazard.
- Textures on title screen, skyboxes, and background walls.
- Updated sound effects and music.
- Smoothed camera transition when switching from Playtest back to Maker.
Bug Fixes:
- Room Playtest can no longer start from a Goal Point room.
- Pause screen can no longer be opened when a Popup is active.
- Player character's movements no longer affect the Player's projectiles after firing.
- Player character no longer prepares for wall-jump when flung backwards onto a wall.
Changed files in this update