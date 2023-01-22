-Fixed invisible walls in some levels
On the other hand, the new dungeons are progressing really well, the new 3 characters... stay tuned, a big update is coming :)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Fixed invisible walls in some levels
On the other hand, the new dungeons are progressing really well, the new 3 characters... stay tuned, a big update is coming :)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update