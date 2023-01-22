 Skip to content

Dwarf's Adventure update for 22 January 2023

0.53

0.53

Build 10378869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed invisible walls in some levels

On the other hand, the new dungeons are progressing really well, the new 3 characters... stay tuned, a big update is coming :)

