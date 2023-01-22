Tiny bug fixing

-Finally fixed the weird smoking room bug! Now you can't go back in after you've already completed that area. It took forever to figure out what was Causing it but we got there in the end.

-fixed the library glitch that brought Ida back when she isn't supposed to be there. was only activated after meeting Lacey. should be fine now.

-Anna shouldn't accidently re-do her "lets watch a movie" scene if you come back to her with only the wine bottle or glasses, and she'll now react if you bring her Just a bottle n no wine glasses.

Let me know if y'all find anything else game breaking or annoying. I know there's probs afew I've missed so don't hesitate to hollar at me!