Patch 0.5.18

-- Fixed Linux folder path, causing desync between Steam Deck and windows.

-- Fixed bug where sometimes after an event and an upgrade your unit starts giving shield to the enemy.

-- Fixed unit never coming back after using Vanish/Hatch skill when on Hardcore mode.

-- Fixed UI on ultrawide screens for the Shop, Unit Draft, Event, Victory Screen and more.

-- Fixed Random Hero not having score.

-- Fixed dupe Demon Hunter double portrait at the Crypt.

-- Fixed being able to put units on the Bench right after the battle ended.

-- Fixed Warlock's Fireball + card Puppetry interaction on the first turn causing the skill to not work properly.

-- Fixed Traps appearing as random heroes.

-- Fixed event Pick A Card, Any Card's text in Brazilian Portuguese.

-- Enabled Event Dragon Egg on the 3rd circle.

-- Hero upgrade will now have at least one option from the already upgraded paths.

-- Reworked units' page in the Compendium.

-- Unit ailment icons now have a red ring instead of a green ring.

-- If you lose on the 4th circle you still unlock the next corruption level.

-- (warning) Event Netherbank will be reworked in the next patch.

-- Overall buff to Decay.

-- Weekly Hero's start Corruption is now based on the max Corruption you reached with your other Heroes.

-- Finished updating old skills' artwork.

-- Golem's Purpose Skill is now named Hit Me.

-- Hit Me Skill is now named Potential Energy.

-- Pump It Up Skill is now named Spiritual Vigor.

-- Thug Destroy Skill is now named Unleashed.

-- Racing Dog Skill is now named Speedster.

-- Rally Howl Skill is now named Nightmare Howl.

-- Headbutt Skill is now named Bodyguard.

-- Alarm Bark Skill is now named Rapidfire.

-- Skoll Skill is now named Feral.

-- Hati Skill is now named Moon Essence.

-- Wolfdregil Skill is now named Wolfstep.

-- Wolfdregil+ Skill is now named Precision Shot.

-- Wulfstan Skill is now named Shush.

-- Wulfstan+ Skill is now named Self Protection.

-- Started revamping units' descriptions in the Compendium, will be adding more files with time.

-- Edited some events' text for length.

--Added Card Rotting Touch (Nightshade).

--Added Card Necrotic Blast (Nightshade).

-- Changed card Spiked Shield cost from 3/3 to 2/2.

-- Changed Skill Vanish, now if it's an ally they will reappear after the duration.

-- Changed Card Malevolence type from Spell to Ailment.

-- Changed Card Poison Dart type from Spell to Ailment.

-- Changed Card Amputate multiplier from 10/15 to 5/7; cost from 2/2 to 0/0.

-- Changed Card Acid Rain value from 15/25 to 20/30.

-- Changed Alliance Toxic value from 3 to 5.

-- Changed Card Hit Job gold gain from 10/10 to 15/20, Might from 75/125 to 100/150 and duration from 2/3 to 1/1.