Patch 0.5.18

-- Fixed Linux folder path, causing desync between Steam Deck and windows.
-- Fixed bug where sometimes after an event and an upgrade your unit starts giving shield to the enemy.
-- Fixed unit never coming back after using Vanish/Hatch skill when on Hardcore mode.
-- Fixed UI on ultrawide screens for the Shop, Unit Draft, Event, Victory Screen and more.
-- Fixed Random Hero not having score.
-- Fixed dupe Demon Hunter double portrait at the Crypt.
-- Fixed being able to put units on the Bench right after the battle ended.
-- Fixed Warlock's Fireball + card Puppetry interaction on the first turn causing the skill to not work properly.
-- Fixed Traps appearing as random heroes.
-- Fixed event Pick A Card, Any Card's text in Brazilian Portuguese.
-- Enabled Event Dragon Egg on the 3rd circle.
-- Hero upgrade will now have at least one option from the already upgraded paths.
-- Reworked units' page in the Compendium.
-- Unit ailment icons now have a red ring instead of a green ring.
-- If you lose on the 4th circle you still unlock the next corruption level.
-- (warning) Event Netherbank will be reworked in the next patch.
-- Overall buff to Decay.
-- Weekly Hero's start Corruption is now based on the max Corruption you reached with your other Heroes.
-- Finished updating old skills' artwork.
-- Golem's Purpose Skill is now named Hit Me.
-- Hit Me Skill is now named Potential Energy.
-- Pump It Up Skill is now named Spiritual Vigor.
-- Thug Destroy Skill is now named Unleashed.
-- Racing Dog Skill is now named Speedster.
-- Rally Howl Skill is now named Nightmare Howl.
-- Headbutt Skill is now named Bodyguard.
-- Alarm Bark Skill is now named Rapidfire.
-- Skoll Skill is now named Feral.
-- Hati Skill is now named Moon Essence.
-- Wolfdregil Skill is now named Wolfstep.
-- Wolfdregil+ Skill is now named Precision Shot.
-- Wulfstan Skill is now named Shush.
-- Wulfstan+ Skill is now named Self Protection.
-- Started revamping units' descriptions in the Compendium, will be adding more files with time.
-- Edited some events' text for length.
--Added Card Rotting Touch (Nightshade).
--Added Card Necrotic Blast (Nightshade).
-- Changed card Spiked Shield cost from 3/3 to 2/2.
-- Changed Skill Vanish, now if it's an ally they will reappear after the duration.
-- Changed Card Malevolence type from Spell to Ailment.
-- Changed Card Poison Dart type from Spell to Ailment.
-- Changed Card Amputate multiplier from 10/15 to 5/7; cost from 2/2 to 0/0.
-- Changed Card Acid Rain value from 15/25 to 20/30.
-- Changed Alliance Toxic value from 3 to 5.
-- Changed Card Hit Job gold gain from 10/10 to 15/20, Might from 75/125 to 100/150 and duration from 2/3 to 1/1.
