Black Ice update for 22 January 2023

0.9.198 - 1/22/23 Arcade Upgrade 3

Share · View all patches · Build 10378839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added four awesome new Courier paths in the Arcade
  • Reenabled Arcade secret pathway to the Teleporter Arena (in the mirror maze)
  • Reenabled Arcade teleporter to the Talus Shooting Gallery (first floor, center of arcade)
  • Lots of work on Oshiro, for release later (but you can explore some now!)
  • Linked Servers will only send their security affixes up the chain one link, instead of the entire upstream chain
  • Added link to get sweet Black Ice shirts in the main menu
  • Arcade puzzle restart button (and guaranteed a reward for solving it the first time)
  • Enhancement powerups will now show the name as a popup text when you pick them up
  • Volcanyon and Forest areas are now less flat
  • Converted some extra servers in the Volcanyon and Volcano into terrain so new players don't get bogged down
  • Minor arcade visual improvements
  • Improved Slowing/Corroded Lava colors
  • Fixed an issue causing sectors to disable and enable repeatedly (this was most noticeable with roaming enemies respawning for no reason)
  • Fixed an issue where turrets minions would respawn improperly when the player got too far away
  • Fixed an issue causing enemies to not disintegrate properly
  • Fixed several arcade shop color issues
  • Minor performance improvements

