0.9.198 - 1/22/23 Arcade Upgrade 3
- Added four awesome new Courier paths in the Arcade
- Reenabled Arcade secret pathway to the Teleporter Arena (in the mirror maze)
- Reenabled Arcade teleporter to the Talus Shooting Gallery (first floor, center of arcade)
- Lots of work on Oshiro, for release later (but you can explore some now!)
- Linked Servers will only send their security affixes up the chain one link, instead of the entire upstream chain
- Added link to get sweet Black Ice shirts in the main menu
- Arcade puzzle restart button (and guaranteed a reward for solving it the first time)
- Enhancement powerups will now show the name as a popup text when you pick them up
- Volcanyon and Forest areas are now less flat
- Converted some extra servers in the Volcanyon and Volcano into terrain so new players don't get bogged down
- Minor arcade visual improvements
- Improved Slowing/Corroded Lava colors
- Fixed an issue causing sectors to disable and enable repeatedly (this was most noticeable with roaming enemies respawning for no reason)
- Fixed an issue where turrets minions would respawn improperly when the player got too far away
- Fixed an issue causing enemies to not disintegrate properly
- Fixed several arcade shop color issues
- Minor performance improvements
Changed files in this update