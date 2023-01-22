Features
- A new minor enemy is introduced beginning in D3.
- Skeletal Foot Soldier and Thief have new faceted passive skills.
- Setting added to let Mimics go. Enable to have mimics run as soon as all enemies are defeated.
Fixes
- Dragons should no longer display weapons when wielding them.
- Cards should have improved formatting for bonus number values.
- Skeletal Foot Soldier's passive skill should now work correctly.
- Fix for a potential bug which locks players into a timeline, without allowing them to revert to normal.
Changed files in this update