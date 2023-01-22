 Skip to content

Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 22 January 2023

v0.10.70

Build 10378789

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • A new minor enemy is introduced beginning in D3.
  • Skeletal Foot Soldier and Thief have new faceted passive skills.
  • Setting added to let Mimics go. Enable to have mimics run as soon as all enemies are defeated.

Fixes

  • Dragons should no longer display weapons when wielding them.
  • Cards should have improved formatting for bonus number values.
  • Skeletal Foot Soldier's passive skill should now work correctly.
  • Fix for a potential bug which locks players into a timeline, without allowing them to revert to normal.

